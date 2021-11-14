2 hours ago

Ghana Football Association President, Kurt Okraku has assured Ghanaians that the Black Stars will do all they can to book a place in the 2022 World Cup play offs.

The Bafana Bafana stand in the way of Ghana as they currently lead group G before the last match of the qualifiers.

Ghana will on Sunday evening host South Africa at the Cape Coast Stadium in a make or break clash in their final group game.

The Black Stars of Ghana drew 1-1 with Ethiopia at the Orlando Stadium in South Africa on Thursday with the draw handling the advantage to the South Africans going into the last match.

South Africa on the other hand defeated Zimbabwe 1-0 at the FNB Stadium same day Ghana drew with Ethiopia as they now have a two point advantage over Ghana going into the last game.

Ghana will need to defeat South Africa on Sunday evening at the Cape Coast Stadium before they can reach the play offs of the 2022 World Cup.

"I think that the entire country is very expectant, people beyond the source of Ghana are very expectant, I’m sure by the census, we had 30.8 million Ghanaians and (everybody) is in line with football," Okraku said.

"Everybody would like to see our Black Stars go beyond this level of the talent to qualify to the mundial. I think that our Black Stars are ready, we know that the people of Ghana, especially, the people in Western Region and Central Region are been very supportive of the campaign of our Black Stars and we expect them to be here today because our boys will give up their very best to ensure that, we can bring victory.

"Again we went to Ethiopia knowing very well that, we needed to avoid defeat and knowing very well that, we needed to win on Sunday and I think that, per our plans, we are well on track and God willing through his mercies, Isha Allah Sunday all die-be-die."

South Africa leads the group with 13 points, three ahead of Ghana, but any sort of defeat for the Bafana Bafana will end their journey to the 2022 World Cup.