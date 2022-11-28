56 minutes ago

Mohammed Kudus is the first Ghanaian player to score two goals in a single FIFA World Cup match after chalking this feat in Ghana's 3-2 win against Korea.

Black Stars midfielder Kudus Mohammed was adjudged the man of the match in Ghana's second group game against South Korea.

Ghana scored the first goal in the 24th minute of the first half as Jordan Ayew's right-footed free kick was headed toward the goal, and Kim Min-Jae tried to kick the ball with his head, but it was not completely cleared.

In the end, the confusion continued, and Mohammad Salisu slotted home with his left foot, after the ball brushed off Andre Ayew.

Mohamed Kudus scored Ghana's second goal as he deftly touched home the second goal with the back of his head from a Jordan Ayew cross from the left flank to make it 2-0 as Korea faced a crisis of desperation.

At the start of the second half, coach Bento put in Na Sang-ho to try to turn the atmosphere around. However, Ghana's defense stood still but ultimately conceded twice in two minutes to two identical goals from Cho-Gue Sung.

Two stunning headers in three minutes from Cho Gue-sung, the top scorer in his domestic league, levelled the game after 61 minutes.

But the impressive Kudus, who had deftly headed in Jordan Ayew's cross in the first half, added a final twist when he thumped in a third for Ghana to break South Korea's hearts.

Chances continued to fall South Korea's way as they searched for another equaliser but, despite 10 minutes of added time, Ghana held on.