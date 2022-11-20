6 hours ago

Two first-half goals from Enner Valencia was enough for Ecuador to defeat the 2022 FIFA World Cup host Qatar in the opening game of the World Cup.

The former West Ham winger thought he had scored the opener in just the second minute when he headed home a cross after the Qatar goalkeeper Al Sheeb dropped a routine cross.

After checks with the semi-automated video assistant referee, the goal was ruled out for offside on Michael Estrada for his toe nail was offside as the goal was chalked off.

But Ecuador deservingly took the lead in the game in the 14th minute as Qatar goalkeeper Al Sheeb was at fault once again as he raced off his line to foul Enner Valencia when he was clean through on goal.

Moises Caicedo broke forward into the right channel before releasing the ball to Preciado who sent in a cross which was headed home by Enner Valencia into the bottom corner for his second goal.

The home side could have reduced the deficit on the stroke of halftime as Al Haydos sent in a delicious cross from the right flank but Ali misdirected the header as it went wide.

The second half of the game started at a snail's pace as Ecuador took its foot off the gas while Qatar was more compact.

Enner Valencia was replaced by José Cifuentes in the 76th minute after the effects of the clash of knees in the first half as he had ice strapped on his knee on the bench.

Kumasi-born striker Mohammed Muntari entered the fray for Qatar in the 71st minute as a replacement for Hassan Al Haydos.

The closest Qatar came to scoring a consolation goal was from the Ghana-born Muntari who struck the first time a ball over the top which missed the goal by inches.

Five minutes were added on and the home side who were disappointing to say the least could not get any consolation goal.

The host Qatar will face Netherlands in their second group game while Ecuador faces Senegal.