41 minutes ago

The fourth edition of the Ghana Football Awards came off on Saturday 2nd July, 2022 at the Grand Arena, Conference Centre.

Asante Kotoko were the biggest winners on the day as they scooped five awards which was on offer on the night.

Kotoko coach Prosper Nartey was crowned Men's coach of the year, whiles club CEO, Nana Yaw Amponsah was also named CEO of the year.

Kotoko was named Male team of the year whiles the vibrant Porcupine Tertiary was named the Supporters group of the year.

Aside that their twitter page was named as the most vibrant page in Ghana football.

Other winners were Alexander Djiku who was crowned foreign based player of the year and footballer of the year, Joe Nana Adarkwa- Women's coach of the year, whiles Bechem United's Iddrisu Abdulai was named goalkeeper of the year among others.

Full list of award winners:

Footballer of the Year- Alexander Djiku

Joe Nana Adarkwa- Ampem Darkoa Ladies (Women’s Coach of the Year)

Dr. Prosper Nartey Ogum (Men’s Coach of the Year)

Richard Nsenkyere of Samartex and Tom Vernon- Right To Dream (Thumbs Up Award)

Abedi “Pele” Ayew- Living Legend Award

Ampem Darkoa Ladies- Female Team of the Year

Asante Kotoko- Male Team of the Year

Porcupine Tertiary- Special Fan Of The Year

Nana Yaw Amponsah- Asante Kotoko (CEO of the Year)

Sadio Mane- Best African International

Iddrisu Abdulai- Goalkeeper of the Year

Asante Kotoko- Most Vibrant Award on Social Media

Grace Asantewaa- Real Betis (Female Footballer of the Year)

Yaw Annor- Best Home-based Player of the Year

Meshack Asante (Golden Kicks) Goal vs MPP- Goal of the Year

Yaw Annor- Goal King

Felix Afena Gyan- Nii Odartey Lamptey Rising Star award

Alex Djiku- Foreign-based Player of the Year