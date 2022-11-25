32 minutes ago

The 2022 ITF Africa Region wheelchair tennis coaches training workshop ended on Wednesday the 23rd of November, 2022 at the National Tennis Center, Accra.

The 3-day coaching course was the first of its kind to be held in the country to equip the coaches with the necessary 2022 theoretical and practical knowledge in the sport.

It awarded 20 participants, including five foreign national certificates, for participating in the course.

Tanzania, Rwanda, Uganda, Nigeria, Kenya, and host country Ghana took part in the 3-day event.

The President of the Ghana Tennis Federation said, it’s been very educative, exciting, and informative. The feedback we had from the 20 participants which cut across the five African countries, it’s been a program that is worth investing their time and money in.

As the President of Ghana Tennis Federation, I am excited that it also benefited our coaches here from the modern trends of coaching that will let them be ready, especially when Ghana is going to host the Para-African games next year.

‘The good thing to coaches is that, our coaches are not only from Accra, it’s cut across all the regions, so there are taking the information back to help polish our wheelchair tennis players we can make the hero’s just like the able bodies are making across Africa.

Coordinator of Ghana wheelchair tennis, Henry Larbi praised the participants for their commitment and dedication to the course. He also admonished the coaches to translate what they have learnt to improving the skills and talents of their wheelchair tennis players as we prepare for the 2023 PNB Paribas World Team Cup Africa Qualifiers to be held in Nigeria and also the Accra 2023 Africa Para Games to be hosted by Ghana

Press release

Gabriel Amoakoh

ghanatennis.org