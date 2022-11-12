3 hours ago

Two youth Para athletes and e official under the auspices of the National Paralympic Committee of Ghana are currently in Korea participating in the 2022 KPC Youth Para Sports Camp at the KPC Icheon Training Center an ultramodern sports training center. The KPC Youth Para Sports Camp was launched in 2015 to offer sports experience to the youth to develop their sporting talents.

The 2022 KPC Youth Para Sports Camp started from 9 November and will on 17 November. In all 60 participants thus 30 athletes & officials from 12 countries including Korea and 30 staff, are involved in the 9 days event.

The participating countries are: Ocean, Guinea, Iran, Ghana, Poland, Solomon Islands, Uganda, Kyrgyzstan, Maldives, Guatemala, Uzbekistan as well as the host country Korea.

The main events of the camp are Sports Academy training in two

Sports Codes : Badminton and Archery, Korean Culture Experiences & Tour.

The three participants from the NPC-Ghana are Emmanuel Amosogo AMOBIRE - Athlete (15 years) , and Benedict Opoku Abebrese - Athlete (16 years) and Ignatius Elletey (official). Emmanuel A. Amobire is training in Para Archery and Benedict Abebrese in Badminton.

The training camp is part of efforts and strategic objectives of the NPC-Ghana to nurture and develop more youth athletes in a variety of sports codes in preparation, qualification and participating in the 2023 African Para Games in Ghana, Paris 2024 Paralympic Games and future national and international competitions.

The team left Ghana on the 7th of November and will return on 18th November, 2022.

Appreciations to the president of the NPC- Ghana for this initiative and unique opportunity for the athletes to experience such a training camp under top-notch coaches, world class facilities and perfect condition.

NPC Ghana Communication