Ghana booked their place in next year's Qatar 2022 play offs after seeing off a spirited South African side at the Cape Coast Stadium on Sunday night.as

The Black Stars of Ghana started the game on the front foot as they had a lot of corner kicks and set pieces but could not take advantage of it.

Jordan Ayew had Ghana's first real chance when he was slipped through on goal but shanked his shot as the South African defender came to cover as Ghana was awarded a corner kick.

There was a long range shot from Mubarak Wakaso which was easily gathered by Ronwen Williams.

Midway through the first half Ajax star Kudus Mohammed went off injured after an innocuous challenge from an opponent with Daniel Kofi Kyereh his replacement.

Kyereh was put through on goal by a long range Wakaso pass but he smashed his shot high and wide.

Ghana won a corner in the 32nd minute and when the corner was taken it appeared Daniel Amartey was grabbed down by a South African defender which the referee adjudged to be a penalty although it was the slightest of touch.

Andre Ayew who was making his 100th Ghana cap obliged and sent the South African goalie Ronwen Williams the wrong way for the opener.

Not much changed as the South Africans sat deep and played on the counter break but Ghana finished the first half with a solitary lead.

After recess the ineffective Kamaldeen Sulemana regained a fresh lease of life as he tormented the South African defence on the left flank with his skill and pace.

He should have had a goal but for his poor finishing as he sat down two players before curling the ball wide just after the hour mark.

South Africa began making incursions into the Ghana box as Percy Tau sent a long range shot into the arms of Jojo Wollacot while Mokoena also sent a dangerous free kick over the bar.

There was some ping balls in the Ghana penalty area in the last minutes of the game but Ghana stood strong and jealously protected their 1-0 lead.

Ghana will play in the play offs in March next year after beating South Africa on goals scored to the top spot on group G.