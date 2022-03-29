1 hour ago

Black Stars coach Otto Addo has entered into the annals of history after guiding the team to the World Cup tournament in Qatar.

He is the first Ghanaian to have represented the country at the World Cup and also qualified the team to the Mundial as a coach.

Addo was part of the 2006 Ghana squad that played at the World Cup in Germany and reached the round of 16 before being eliminated by Brazil 3-0.

He played a starring role when Ghana faced Czech Republic, USA and Italy at the group stages and even against Brazil at the round of 16.

The Black Stars defeated their Nigerian counterparts via the away goal rule to secure a place at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year.

Ghana after drawing 0-0 in Kumasi last Friday secured 1-1 draw game to progress via the away goal rule.

Thomas Partey scored the opening goal for Ghana in the 11th minute after a throw in from the edge of the Nigeria box from Gideon Mensah.

Before a penalty from William Troost Ekong in the 22nd minute leveled things up between the two sides.

Otto Addo was handed the Ghana job on an interim basis in February, 2022 after Ghana's disastrous AFCON showing which resulted in the sacking of Milovan Rajevac.

The Dortmund coach who was an assistant coach to Serbian was made the interim coach alongside some experienced heads.

Born in Hamburg to a German mother and a Ghanaian father, Addo is no stranger to Africa. He spent two years of his childhood here before his mother sent him and his twin sister back to Hamburg, where they grew up.

Addo rose through the ranks of the youth and amateur game before turning pro at Hannover 96 at the ripe old age of 24.

He would go on to spend six of his seasons in the Bundesliga at Borussia Dortmund, which is where he also earned his first of 15 caps for Ghana.

Addo represented Ghana at the 2000 Africa Cup of Nations and was a key member of the Black Stars at the 2006 World Cup in Germany, when what was a very young team advanced to the round of 16, where they lost 3-0 at the hands of Brazil.