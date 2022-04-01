2 hours ago

President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Kurt Okraku says that the Black Stars will exact revenge on Uruguay when the two countries meet at the 2022 FIFA World in Qatar.

The Black Stars of Ghana have been drawn in group H of the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament.

They meet familiar foes Uruguay who Ghanaians have very bitter memories about after the events at the 2010 World Cup with other group members being Portugal and South Korea.

Both teams met at the quarter finals stage of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

Ghana scored first through Sulley Muntari from a long range strike before Diego Forlan equalized with a free kick.

On the stroke of full time, Ghana had a corner kick and Dominic Adiyiah headed the ball goal wards but Luis Suarez clawed the ball away with his bare hands like a goalkeeper.

He was shown a red card and Ghana awarded a penalty but Asamoah Gyan missed and Ghana lost the post match penalties.

Ghana FA president Kurt Okraku told BBC Sport Africa: "It is clear it will be revenge time".

The Black Stars will play their first group match against Portugal on November 24th, 2022 before taking on Korea on November 28th and finally facing Uruguay on December 2.