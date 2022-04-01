3 hours ago

The Black Stars of Ghana have been drawn in group H of the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament.

This was after the draw was held this afternoon in Qatar.

The Black Stars will meet familiar foes Uruguay who Ghanaians have very bitter memories about after the events at the 2010 World Cup.

Other group members are Portugal and South Korea.

Both teams met at the quarter finals stage of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

Ghana scored first through Sulley Muntari from a long range strike before Diego Forlan equalized with a free kick.

On the stroke of full time, Ghana had a corner kick and Dominic Adiyiah headed the ball goal wards but Luis Suarez clawed the ball away with his bare hands like a goalkeeper.

He was shown a red card and Ghana awarded a penalty but Asamoah Gyan missed and Ghana lost the post match penalties.

Ghana will also play against Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal.

In 2014 Ghana was in the same group as Portugal with the Portuguese winning the game 2-0.

With South Korea it will be the first time Ghana is playing against at the Mundial.

FULL DRAW BELOW: