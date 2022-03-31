3 hours ago

The Black Stars will be making their fourth FIFA World Cup appearance in Qatar but will know their group opponents on Friday, April 1 when the draw comes off.

Ghana defeated perennial rivals Nigeria via the away goal rule in a two legged play off encounter to reach the World Cup finals.

The draw ceremony will begin at 4 p.m. GMT, in Doha, Qatar on Friday, April 1.

Ghana has been drawn in pot four alongside Cameroon, Canada, Ecuador, Saudi Arabia, Wales or Scotland / Ukraine , Costa Rica or New Zealand ,Peru or Australia / United Arab Emirates.

This means countries from these nations in pot four can never meet at the group stage and Ghana cannot also draw any team from the Confederation of African(CAF) region.

There could be more than one European team in a group since UEFA has 13 teams representing them at the FIFA World Cup more than any continent.

In a simulated draw done by English news portal The Sun, Ghana has been placed in group F alongside one time Champions Spain.

Aside that Ghana in the simulated draw has been drawn to face Uruguay who have won the world cup twice in 1934 and 1950 but Ghana has scores to settle with them if that happens as the happenings at the 2010 World Cup comes to mind.

Ghana were on the cusp of qualifying for the semi finals at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa with the game pegged at 1-1, Dominic Adiyiah's header was heading towards goal before Luis Suarez cynically clawed it from the net with his bare hands like a goalkeeper.

He was shown the red card and Ghana awarded a spot kick but the legendary Asamoah Gyan missed from the spot as Ghana lost the game on penalties to Uruguay.

If the simulated draw happens Ghana could also face Robert Lewandowski's Poland who have played at the World Cup eight times.

Ghana has been at the World Cup three times in 2006, 2010 and 2014 with their highest finish being at the 2010 World Cup where they reached the last eight.

FULL SIMULATED DRAWW BELOW: