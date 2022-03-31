2 hours ago

The Black Stars will be making their fourth FIFA World Cup appearance in Qatar but will know their group opponents on Friday, April 1 when the draw comes off.

Ghana defeated perennial rivals Nigeria via the away goal rule in a two legged play off encounter to reach the World Cup finals.

The draw ceremony will begin at 4 p.m. GMT, in Doha, Qatar on Friday, April 1.

Ghana has been drawn in pot four alongside Cameroon, Canada, Ecuador, Saudi Arabia, Wales or Scotland / Ukraine , Costa Rica or New Zealand ,Peru or Australia / United Arab Emirates.

This means countries from these nations in pot four can never meet at the group stage and Ghana cannot also draw any team from the Confederation of African(CAF) region.

There could be more than one European team in a group since UEFA has 13 teams representing them at the FIFA World Cup more than any continent.

Hosts Qatar, ranked 52 in the world by FIFA, will take a place in Pot 1 as hosts, as is always the protocol.

The 28 teams to have qualified are then seeded in order of their FIFA World Ranking, using the latest published list which will officially be confirmed on Thursday, March 31.

The top seven countries will join Qatar in Pot 1, with the next eight in Pot 2, the following eight in Pot 3, and the five lowest-ranked countries in Pot 4.

Pot 4 will then be completed with the playoff paths that will decide the three remaining finalists in June.

Teams in the same pot cannot face each other in the group stage.

Pot 1:

Qatar

Brazil

Belgium

France

Argentina

England

Spain

Portugal

Pot 2:

Mexico

Netherlands

Denmark

Germany

Uruguay

Switzerland

United States

Croatia

Pot 3:

Senegal

IR Iran

Japan

Morocco

Serbia

Poland

South Korea

Tunisia

Pot 4:

Cameroon

Canada

Ecuador

Saudi Arabia

Ghana

Wales or Scotland / Ukraine

Costa Rica or New Zealand

Peru or Australia / United Arab Emirates