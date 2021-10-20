2 hours ago

Ghana will face Ethiopia in the next round of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers away from home but the match is likely not to take place in Addis Ababa.

The Addis Ababa International Stadium has been deemed not fit enough by CAF?FIFA to host the game forcing the Ethiopian Football Federation to officially write to to the Kenyan Football Association to play their home tie against Ghana at the Nyayo National Stadium at Nairobi next month.

This has been confirmed by the General Secretary of the Ethiopian Football Federation, Bashir Tilahun which means Ghana's game against the Walas Iberex will be played at a neutral venue which will bode will for the Black Stars.

The Ethiopians are third in Group G with South Africa leading the pack while Ghana is second just a point behind while Zimbabwe are rock bottom after three matches.