1 hour ago

The Black Stars drew 1-1 against the Walias of Ethiopia in their penultimate match in the 2022 World Cup qualifier game which was played at the Orlando Stadium in South Africa on Thursday afternoon.

Head coach Milovan Rajevac handed starts to Celta Vigo's Joseph Aidoo and Richmond Boakye Yiadom who for a long time had not played for the Black Stars.

The Black Stars made their intentions very clear from the on set as a cross from Mohammed Kudus was touched goalwards by first Andre Ayew before Boakye Yiadom followed up but goalkeeper Teklemariam Shanko made crucial blocks to deny the Stars.

Ethiopia responded with an incursion of their own as Abubeker Nassir cut in from the flanks before sending a wild shot over the bar.

The Black Stars scored the opener after a free kick was expertly converted by captain Andre Ayew in the 21st minute to make it 1-0 for the away side.

Kamaldeen Sulemana dazzled his way into the Ethiopian penalty box but sent his shot high and wide after some good work.

The Walias were not relenting despite the Ghana goal as Dukele Dawa Hotessa stung the palms of the Ghana goalkeeper with a fierce drive.

Ghana went into the break with a 1-0 lead but things quickly unraveled in the second half as the home side pulled parity in the game after incessant pressure from the host.

The Ethiopians deservedly got the equalizer after a howler from Joseph Aidoo gifted them the goal as captain Getaneh Kebede riffled home into the roof of the net.

Ghana attempted to regain the lead but wasted the numerous free kicks that came their way as that proved their only opportunity to score with the closest they came being Fatawu Issahaku's free kick which went wide by inches.

South Africa will at 19:00 hours GMT play against Zimbabwe with a win sending them three points clear before playing against Ghana on Sunday.