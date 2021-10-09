8 hours ago

The Black Stars defeated the Warrior of Zimbabwe by 1-0 on Saturday evening at the Cape Coast Stadium in the 2022 World Cup qualifier.

It was the first game of returnee Serbian trainer Milovan Rajevac and the Ghana team showed a lot of promise with a mix of experienced players and a blend of youth.

17 year old Abdul Fatawu Issahaku was handed his debut and he did not disappoint as he was very influential in midfield but another youngster Kudus Mohammed reminded every Ghanaian what we have been missing the last two games in the qualifiers as he slotted home a good shot with his weaker right foot on the edge of the 18 yard box.

He started the move and exchanged passes with Andre Ayew before giving back the ball to Jordan Ayew who held it up well before returning the ball to Kudus Mohammed who slotted home through the legs of a Zimbabwe defender to make it 1-0.

Kamaldeen Sulemana thought he had scored the second goal after striking into the roof of the net but was flagged up for offside after a lofted pass from Kudus Mohammed.

The Warriors had some counter breaks but did very little with it as Alexander Djiku nearly gifted them a chance with a back pass but he was bailed out as Ghana went into the break with a 1-0 lead.

Four minutes after the restart Zimbabwe broke away and Alexander Djiku was adjudged by the referee to have pushed his marker as he was ready for a tap in.

A penalty was awarded and it was expertly dispatched by captain Knowledge Musona to make it 1-1.

Substitute Benjamin Tetteh who came on for goal shy Jordan Ayew was put through with a long ball but he blazed wide when will placed.

Before that the Warriors had struck the upright with goalkeeper Jojo Wollacot beaten but Partey restored Ghana's lead with a nice piece of skill in the penalty box to make it 2-1 in the 66th minute.

With three minutes to end the game Andre Ayew added a text book header from a cross from Baba Rahman from the left flank to make it 3-1.

Ghana will face same opponents on Tuesday in Harare in the reverse fixture.