The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has officially unveiled the highly anticipated fixtures for the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season on Monday, July 31.

One of the most awaited clashes of the season, the Ga Mantse derby, will take place during Week 16.

In this epic encounter, self-proclaimed landlords of Accra, Great Olympics, will host their formidable rivals, Hearts of Oak, at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, December 25.

As always, both teams will not only battle for three crucial points but also the coveted bragging rights.

The season's curtain-raiser will witness defending champions Medeama Sporting Club facing Accra Lions in an exciting opening clash scheduled to be held in Tarkwa.

Meanwhile, Asante Kotoko, the giants of Ghanaian football, will kick off their campaign by hosting the newly-promoted side, Heart of Lions, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Adding to the thrill, Real Tamale United will welcome Hearts of Oak in another gripping encounter in Tamale during the opening weekend of the new Ghana Premier League season.

Among the key fixtures, the first Super Clash of the season is scheduled for Week 14 when Hearts of Oak will warmly welcome Asante Kotoko at the Accra Sports Stadium.

As the Phobians lost one and drew the other Super Clash last season, Asante Kotoko is determined to emerge victorious in this highly anticipated rematch.

With the release of the full fixtures, football enthusiasts across the nation are eagerly counting down the days until the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season kicks off, promising a spectacle of intense rivalries and thrilling football action.