2 hours ago

The 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season is set to kick off on September 15, and the fixtures for the upcoming league have been released by the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

The opening weekend will witness defending champions Medeama Sporting Club taking on Accra Lions in a clash to be held in Tarkwa.

Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko will begin their campaign at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, hosting newly-promoted side Heart of Lions. In Tamale, Real Tamale United will welcome Hearts of Oak for an exciting encounter on the opening weekend of the new Ghana Premier League season.

With all 18 participating clubs eager to secure a victory in their first matches, football fans can look forward to an exciting start to the 2023/24 league season. The full fixtures for Week 1 of the upcoming league season are listed below:

[Week 1 Fixtures]



Medeama SC vs. Accra Lions - Venue: Tarkwa

Asante Kotoko vs. Heart of Lions - Venue: Baba Yara Sports Stadium

Real Tamale United vs. Hearts of Oak - Venue: Tamale

As the teams prepare for their respective matches, fans across the country eagerly await the kick-off of the new Ghana Premier League season, anticipating a season filled with competitive football and thrilling encounters.