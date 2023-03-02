2 hours ago

The Ghana Hajj Board has announced that prospective pilgrims for the 2023 Hajj are to pay GH¢75,000 each as fees for the pilgrimage.

According to the board, the GH¢75,000 is the Ghanaian cedi equivalent of the $6,500 charge for the pilgrimage, and it is likely to change after the end of March 2023, depending on the exchange rate.

In a statement issued on March 1, 2023, the Hajj Board stated that the deadline for the payment of fees is Sunday, April 30, 2023.

"The Ghana Hajj Board wishes to announce for the information of prospective pilgrims that this year's Hajj package fee has been pegged at $6,500 which translates to GH¢75,000. The deadline for payment of this year's fee is April 30, 2023.

"Prospective Pilgrims are to take note the cedi equivalent of 75,000 remains in force until March 31, 2023, and may change afterwards based on prevailing exchange rate of the USD after March ending," parts of the statement read.

"Prospective Pilgrims are therefore encouraged to pay early through any of the 42 Accredited Hajj Agents nationwide in order to secure their slots," the Hajj Board added.

The 2023 Hajj is scheduled for Monday, June 26, 2023, to Saturday, July 1, 2023.

