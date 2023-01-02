2 hours ago

The 2022 NASCAR cup series featured an astounding 19 champions thanks to the advent of the Next Gen vehicles. The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series will include a variety of intriguing storylines, including the debut of fresh full-time competitors like Ty Gibbs and Noah Gragson, the comeback of seven-time Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson, and the reintroduction of North Wilkesboro Speedway after a 27-year absence. Also, NASCAR will hold its first-ever street course race on the streets of Chicago.

It promises to be a lot of fun, and numerous NASCAR predictions will be available. Read on as we talk about the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series and other latest developments ahead of the new season.

Summary of The 2023 Series

The 2023 edition of the NASCAR Cup Series will be its 52nd season in the current era cup series and the 75th season of NASCAR's professional stock car racing in the US. The season will kick start with the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum hosting the Busch Light Clash on the 5th of February.

After that, on the 9th of February, we'll witness the Daytona Duel qualifying contests and the first points race of the season - the 65th running of the Daytona 500. Both events will take place at the Daytona International Speedway. The season's last race - the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race- will happen on the 5th of November at the Phoenix Raceway.

Lightning Strikes At JR Motorsports

According to JR Motorsports, a truck was struck by lightning on Wednesday morning at about 9:24 a.m. Fortunately, the Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck was empty when it happened, and no one was hurt. The story was confirmed by the professional racing team co-owned by Rick Hendrick, Kelley Earnhardt Miller, and NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Only a half-hour drive separates JR Motorsports' location in Mooresville, North Carolina, from the NASCAR Hall of Fame in the center of Charlotte. With a late-model program, JR will be going against four full-time opponents in the Xfinity Series, beginning in the middle of February at the Daytona International Speedway.

Jordan Anderson Racing Expands To Two Teams

Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport will feature two full-time drivers in the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. The team had only Myatt Snider for the entirety of last year, and the North Carolina-born driver finished in 18th place with one top-five and four top-ten finishes.

The new drivers have been identified as Jeb Burton and Parker Retzlaff. Burton has 109 career starts in NASCAR's secondary division, with 13 top-fives and 31 top-ten finishes. The 30-year-old had his only Xfinity triumph in 2021 at the Talladega Superspeedway. He is the son of former Daytona 500 champion Ward Burton and will operate the No. 27 vehicle.

Retzlaff, only 19 years old, excelled in a few Xfinity appearances last year. He finished in the top 10 in only his second career start, a few weeks after qualifying sixth in his first. Throughout the 2022 season, he competed in nine different races. He will take the No. 31 car, which Snider previously operated.

Ferris Mowers To Sponsor Stewart Friesen

Six events in the 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series will see Ferris Mowers serve as the major sponsor of Friesen and the No. 52 Toyota Tundra. This information was made public on Thursday at the Briggs & Stratton plant in Sherrill, New York, where Ferris lawnmowers are designed and created.

When Friesen's trucks compete at Texas Motor Speedway, North Wilkesboro Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt, Nashville Superspeedway, World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, and the Milwaukee Mile, Ferris will be the primary sponsor of the vehicles. Ferris will also participate in all dirt-modified events in 2023 as an associate partner and associate sponsor of Friesen's No. 44 Halmar dirt-modified.

The newly formed alliance is dedicated to the late Bill Shea, who played a crucial role in bringing the partnership to fruition.