5 minutes ago

Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam Nartey Nartey, has said Akufo-Addo peddled some falsehoods during his State of the Nation Address.

Speaking in parliament on Thursday, March 10, 2023, during a debate on the president’s State of the Nation's Address (SoNA), Sam George said;

“…Our friends on the other side, led by President Akufo-Addo, who have given the truth and facts a haircut. Mr Speaker, it appears that the government led by Akufo-Addo has engaged in a debt exchange programme with the truth but has decided to peddle the untruth in this house."

He raised concerns about Akufo-Addo's claims about freedom and speech in the country

“President Akufo-Addo, in his statement in this house, said that indeed ‘freedom of speech has now reached such a height that even members of the diplomatic corp feel able to join in our national discourse’.

"Mr Speaker Akufo-Addo has forgotten that he summoned the diplomatic community to Peduase on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, and issued them with a stern warning to stop commenting on national issues of our country, that is a record of Akufo-Addo, yet today he turns around and say there is freedom of speech and that there are intolerant person who are unhappy about the descent.

"You are begging the German government to help you beg China to forgive debt, and when the German ambassador tells you that your government is suffering from elephantiasis, you say your party symbol is an elephant, so he should leave you alone, and you are complaining about that,” Sam George added.

Source: Ghanaweb