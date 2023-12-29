12 hours ago

The Ministry of Education has called out the former President, John Dramani Mahama for his recent comments regarding the 2023 WASSCE results.

The NDC flagbearer had challenged the authenticity of the recent results; alleging that some invigilators relax on the job so teachers can aid students in answering questions.

Reacting to the allegation, the Ministry of Education stated that the disparaging comments are a calculated attempt to downplay the great strides made by the ministry in improving learning outcomes in the country.

In a press statement sighted by JoyNews, the MoE stated that “we have made monumental progress in core subjects from an average 40.93 percent score (A1 –C6) in 2015 to a highly improved average of 69.73 percent score (A1 – C6) in 2023.”

Again, the MoE noted that the country had recorded the highest ever 8A1s in 2020 and in 2023 with Ghana boasting of 411 out of the 465 8A1s recorded across West Africa.

The ministry described the former President’s assertion as a false misrepresentation of the facts which only seeks to malign “the integrity of the vast majority of our hard-working teachers and students.”

It called on all well-meaning Ghanaians to condemn the former President’s statement while pledging its commitment to upholding the highest quality of education in the country.

“The Ministry reiterates our commitment that the quality of education and examinations at all levels, including the WASSCE will not be compromised,” the statement added.