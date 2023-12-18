2 hours ago

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC), has released the provisional results of candidates who sat for the 2023 West African Senior School Certificate Examinations (WASSCE), blocking the results of 4,878 candidates for failing to return learning support materials supplied to them by their schools.

The affected candidates have been asked to contact their various schools.

WAEC further cautioned candidates to be wary of fraudsters who promise to upgrade results for a fee, assuring that results are secured and can be authenticated using its results verification system.

“The results of 4,878 candidates have been blocked for failing to return learning support materials supplied to them by their schools. Such candidates are to contact their schools,” WAEC said in a statement dated December 18.

WAEC also cancelled the subject results of 3,647 candidates for bringing foreign material such as prepared notes, textbooks, and printed material into the examination halls.

839 entire results of candidates were cancelled for possessing mobile phones in the examination halls.

WAEC also has withheld the subject results of 4,280 candidates and the entire results of 1,005 for various suspected offences.

Some subject results of candidates from 235 schools have been withheld for collusion and for using artificial intelligence-generated answers.

“Following completion of investigations into some of the cases of irregularity reported during the conduct of the examination, the 35th Meeting of the Ghana Examinations Committee, held on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 approved as follows: Cancellation of Subject Results of 3,647 candidates for bringing foreign material like prepared notes, text books, and printed material into the examination halls.

Cancellation of Entire Results of 839 candidates for possession of mobile phones in the examination halls.

Withholding of Subject Results of 4,280 candidates and the Entire Results of 1,005 for various suspected offences;

Yet still, some subject results of candidates from 235 schools have been withheld for collusion and the use of artificial intelligence-generated answers.”

These cases, according to WAEC, are still under investigation.

Regarding the online version of the results, the Council said it will make available login details to heads of schools to enable them to access the results of their candidates.

WAEC added that the results have been hosted online for candidates who desire to check their results at the Council’s website at www.waecgh.org.

“The West African Examinations Council wishes to inform its numerous stakeholders that it has released provisional results of candidates who sat for the WASSCE for School Candidates, 2023 (Ghana Only Version). The Council will make available login details to heads of school to enable them access the results of their candidates,” WAEC said in its statement.

A total number of 448,674 candidates made up of 212,453 males and 236,221 females from 975 schools entered for the examination.

This figure is 5.8% higher than the 2022 entry figure of 422,883. A total number of 3,404 (0.75%) were absent from the examination.

Read the statement by WAEC below

RELEASE OF PROVISIONAL RESULTS FOR THE WEST AFRICAN SENIOR SCHOOL CERTIFICATE EXAMINATION (WASSCE FOR SCHOOL CANDIDATES, 2023

The West African Examinations Council wishes to inform its numerous stakeholders that it has released provisional results of candidates who sat for the WASSCE for School Candidates, 2023 (Ghana Only Version). The Council will make available login details to heads of school to enable them access the results of their candidates.

The results have been hosted online and candidates who so desire may access their results at the Council’s website www.waecgh.org.

The results of 4,878 candidates have been blocked for failing to return learning support materials supplied to them by their schools. Such candidates are to contact their schools.

The Council would like to caution all its stakeholders to be wary of fraudsters who promise to upgrade results for a fee. Candidates are to note that WAEC results are secured and can be authenticated using its results verification system. The WAEC QR code can be downloaded and used to verify results.

PERFORMANCE STATISTICS

A total number of 448,674 candidates made up of 212,453 males and 236,221 females from 975 schools entered for the examination. This figure is 5.8% higher than the 2022 entry figure of 422,883. A total number of 3,404 (0.75%) were absent from the examination.

The performance of candidates with respect to the four Core Subjects is shown in the tables below.