2024 budget: Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park rakes in GHghs1 million monthly

By Prince Antwi November 15, 2023

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, has expressed joy the investment made in renovating the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park is paying off.

Mr Ofori-Atta has revealed the park currently rakes in GH₵1 million every month.

Presenting the 2024 budget on Wednesday, the Finance Minister said the revenue is the highest so far since the edifice was opened in 1993.

In addition, the facility he noted has recorded it highest and historic patronage of 98,000 visitors since the redevelopment.

Mr. Ofori-Atta acknowledged the Year of Return drive, led by the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) and Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MoTAC) has contributed immensely to the numbers.

“Since opening in 1993, the Park had the highest number of 98,000 visitors in 2019, during the Year of Return. However, four months after the recent face-lift in July, the number of visitors increased to about 150,000.

“Revenues subsequently increased from a paltry GHS30,000 per month to an average GH₵1 million per month,” he lauded.

The park was redeveloped, modernised and commissioned by President Akufo-Addo in July 2023.

The edifice was redesigned by 26-year-old Bethel Kofi Mamphey, 30 years after its establishment.

author avatar
Prince Antwi
See Full Bio
news

Prince Antwi

Related To This Article

Spanish player in red jersey #6 celebrates with arms outstretched on the pitch as the goalkeeper lies on the ground behind him.
Archives
Dallas Duel: France and Spain battle for a place in history
crime
Woman arrested in Bole for allegedly killing husband in his sleep
crime
Mason convicted for stealing four-year-old boy from Kpedze to Accra
Click here for more Weather

Popular News

Most commented
  1. 1
    Uganda university shut down after student protests
    0
  2. 2
    Baba Rahman discusses Eden Hazard, Chelsea’s loan system & his future
    0
  3. 3
    I Have Not Leaked NDC Secret – E.T. Mensah
    0
  4. 4
    Instagram likes- Instagram Marketing Strategies
    0
  5. 5
    Claudia Lumor hosts female MPs, policy influencers at 2025 Women’s Leadership Forum
    0
  6. 6
    Bawumia outlines 7 threats to African democracy at high-level forum in Nigeria
    0
  7. 7
    Europa League: the fight for reaching the 1/8 finals
    0
  8. 8
    CNN declares Nana Addo winner of Ghana Elections
    0
  9. 9
    The Professional World of Sports: How Athletes Train and Prepare to Win
    0
  10. 10
    WAMVA 2016: Diamond Platnumz, Shatta Wale, Beyonce win big; see full list of winners
    0