The National Peace Council will today, November 28, meet with representatives from all political parties and their presidential candidates ahead of the 2024 election.

The meeting, which comes nine days before the December 7 election, aims to sign a peace pact that will bind candidates to promote national unity and stability.

The Chairman of the Council, Rev. Dr. Ernest Adu-Gyamfi, disclosed this in an interview on Accra-based Citi FM.

He was optimistic that the relevant stakeholders would honor the invitation and partake in the process.

“So far, we believe that all the parties will be there. We have commitments from all of them. We have sent them a copy of the pact for them to study and provide any comments, and so far, we have not had any adverse reactions from any of the parties.”

“And so right now, what we are doing is putting down arrangements for the various logistics and the things that need to be done for the signing of the pact,” he said.

The confidence of the Peace Council follows earlier resistance from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to sign the pact.

The National Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, among other conditions, stated that the NDC would sign only after the 2020 election violence was dealt with and the perpetrators brought to book.

General Mosquito also demanded the signatures of key government figures, such as the President, the Inspector-General of Police, the Chief Justice, the National Security Coordinator, and the Attorney-General.

However, it remains unclear if the NDC’s concerns have been addressed and whether they will sign the peace agreement.