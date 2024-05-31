1 hour ago

An online poll conducted by Joy FM’s Super Morning Show has revealed that the Education Minister, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, is the preferred candidate for voters to partner the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia.

The poll, which ran during the show’s broadcast on Thursday, May 30, 2024, showcased a clear preference among voters for Dr. Adutwum over his main competitor, the Energy Minister, Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh.

Poll Results

The poll results, which amassed 15.6k views by the close of Friday, May 31, showed Dr. Adutwum securing 64.4% of the votes, while Dr. Opoku Prempeh garnered 35.6%.

A Flourish bar chart race

The significant lead highlights Dr. Adutwum’s popularity and acceptability among voters as the ideal running mate for Dr. Bawumia.

The poll, discussed extensively on the Super Morning Show, reflected the sentiments of callers.

Strategic Importance

Choosing a running mate from the Ashanti Region, a stronghold for the NPP, is considered a strategic move. Both Dr. Adutwum and Dr. Opoku Prempeh hail from this region, which underscores their suitability for the Vice Presidential slot.

The Ashanti Region’s robust voter base is crucial for the NPP’s electoral success, and aligning with a candidate from this area could enhance their chances of maintaining support and securing votes.

Party Dynamics and Leadership Decision

Despite the poll results, the final decision rests with Dr. Bawumia and the NPP leadership.

The party aims to make history by winning a third consecutive presidential election, a feat that has not been achieved in Ghana’s fourth republic, which spans over 30 years.

The leadership is likely to consider various factors, including regional representation, political experience, and public appeal, before making their choice.

The Candidates

Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum: Known for his transformative work in the education sector, Dr. Adutwum has been a prominent figure in promoting educational reforms and improving access to quality education in Ghana. His leadership has been marked by initiatives aimed at enhancing the country’s educational infrastructure and curriculum.

Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh: As the Energy Minister, Dr. Opoku Prempeh has played a vital role in addressing Ghana’s energy challenges. His tenure has seen efforts to stabilize and expand the energy sector.