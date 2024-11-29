2 hours ago

The EC has stated that plans are underway to print additional ballot papers

The Electoral Commission (EC) has announced a shortfall in the Presidential and Parliamentary ballot papers for five constituencies in the Volta Region: Keta, Ketu North, Ho Central, Hohoe, and Ho West.

To rectify the issue, the EC has stated that plans are underway to print additional ballot papers at Acts Commercials, a printing house in Accra.

According to the EC, representatives of all political parties and independent presidential candidates have been invited to observe the process, ensuring transparency.

Samuel Tettey, the EC’s Deputy Chairman of Operations, assured the public of the Commission’s commitment to a credible and transparent electoral process.

In an official communication, the EC stated: "The Electoral Commission has identified some shortfalls in the Presidential and Parliamentary ballot papers for the Keta, Ketu North, Ho Central, Hohoe, and Ho West constituencies.

“These shortfalls will be addressed by printing additional ballot papers at Acts Commercials. Political parties and independent presidential candidates are encouraged to provide two representatives each to observe the printing process on Friday, November 29, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. at the Acts Commercials Printing House in Accra."