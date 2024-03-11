2 hours ago

The Greater Accra Chairman of the National Democratic Congress, Ashley Moore has revealed plans to deploy drones for the monitoring of this year’s general elections.

It forms part of efforts to win over two million votes for the party in this year’s elections by strengthening the Party’s monitoring systems to avert rigging.

Already the party is targeting over two million votes in the region they claim will be a decider in the elections.

Mr. Moore revealed plans are far advanced to commence training of persons to man the equipment to be deployed.

Though the Chairman was restrained from letting out more on this, he emphasised the necessary logistics will be secured for the elections.

The NDC parliamentary caucus revealed they have identified nine operational constituencies where they will help capture for the party.

Secretary for the group, Sam George reiterated resolve to deliver the highest number of votes ever for the NDC in the Region.