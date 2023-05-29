36 minutes ago

NPP Loyal Ladies, a volunteer group affiliated to the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), has organized a seminar at Cape Coast to empower themselves as women ahead of the 2024 general elections.

The seminar which was held at the University of Cape Coast (UCC) Auditorium was aimed at mobilizing the women wing of the NPP in order to break the 8 jinx political cycle.

The seminar saw all the Loyal Ladies groups across the 23 constituencies and 7 chapters on campuses with over 3000 members in the Central Region.

Also, some bigwigs within the NPP graced the event.

Speaking at the opening of the event, the Central Regional Captain of the Loyal Ladies, Lawrencia Entsuah noted that the purpose of the seminar was to unlock the untapped potential within each of these remarkable individuals and equip them with the tools they need to make a lasting impact on society.

According to her, the seminar was a testament to their unwavering commitment to gender equality and the invaluable contributions women can make to our society.

"Young women are a powerful force in our society. They are the future of our country, and they have the potential to make a real difference in our democracy.

"Young women are often underrepresented in politics. In the 2020 election, only 24% of elected officials were under the age of 40, and only 25% of elected officials were women.

"Women bring diverse perspectives, unique insights, and invaluable experiences that contribute to a more inclusive and progressive society. We must recognize and seize this opportunity to empower and encourage young women to step forward, take the lead, and create positive change in their communities," she said.

Other speakers, such as the Managing Director of State Housing Company, Nana Appiah Vyrus urged the ladies to use the seminar as a platform for inspiration, to acquire knowledge-sharing and skill-building.

He added that the young women must possess the power to transform society as according to him, they are "the change makers, the leaders, and the trailblazers of tomorrow."

He urged them to believe in their abilities, embrace their uniqueness, and never underestimate the impact they can make in the societies they find themselves.