3 hours ago

A failed flagbearer aspirant of the National Democratic Congress, Kojo Bonsu, has called on party members to unite and join the mission to rescue Ghana from the New Patriotic Party.

The former Kumasi Mayor who failed in his bid to become the flagbearer of the opposition NDC said former President John Mahama’s landslide victory is a clear warning to the ruling government that the NDC together with millions of disappointed floating voters shall cause change at the polls in December 2024.

Mr Bonsu also called on Dr. Kwabena Duffour who withdrew from the flagbearership contest to consider the great value he adds and to join forces with the party to wrestle power from the nation-wrecking NPP.

“Now that our elections are over, first, I wish to congratulate H.E John Dramani Mahama for emerging victorious at the end of the day. His landslide victory is a resounding and clear warning the ruling government that the NDC together with millions of disappointed floating voters shall cause change at the polls in December 2024

“I also call on my senior comrade. Dr. Kwabena Duffour to consider the great value he adds and join forces with the party for us all to wrestle power from the nation-wrecking NPP.

“Regardless of the circumstances surrounding the electioneering process and the outcome of the election itself, we must now all join the rescue mission of liberating our mother Ghana from the modern-day imperialism and colonialism practiced in a benevolent democracy under this NPP government.

“What is ahead of us is far bigger than any spilled milk. We cannot afford to lose any single effort going into the 2024 general elections and we must be relentless in our united pursuit of victory. Together, we shall be invincible.”

Source: citifmonline