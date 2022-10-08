3 hours ago

Samuel Yaw Adusei, a National Democratic Congress (NDC) chairman hopeful, has stated that it is incumbent on the opposition party to win the 2024 general elections to liberate Ghanaians from their sufferings.

He believes that victory for the party in 2024 cannot be achieved under the incumbent Chairman, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo and General Secretary Asiedu Nketiah, who are aiming for the Chairmanship position.

Addressing a press conference on October 6, the former Ashanti Regional Minister under the John Mahama-led administration explained that there was distrust between Ofosu-Ampofo, and Asiedu Nketiah, hence their decision to contest for the same post.

Adusei said he was the new face the NDC needed in the Chairmanship seat adding that both Ofosu-Ampofo and Asiedu Nketiah played a key role in the defeat of the party in 2016 by a historic margin and the 2020 election as well.

"There is extreme hardship in the country that was created by this government and the NDC should win power in 2024 to save Ghanaians but we can't do that with either Aseidu Nketiah or Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo as our National Chairman

”Aseidu Nketiah has been the General Secretary for the past 17 years and he worked side by side with Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo in the 2016 elections but does not believe that the current chairman should continue ...and that's why he is contesting and the same with Ofosu Ampofo because he doesn't believe that Aseidu Nketiah whom he has known for years can fill his shoes,” Samuel Yaw Adusei said.

"What these very experienced politicians are doing is to tell the NDC members that they cannot do the job and there is a need for a new face because they have no confidence in each other. They are calling for a change and I am that change because they played vital roles in the 2016 and 2020 elections and we lost.

“The NDC cannot afford to lose the 2024 elections and that is why they need to vote for me as the National Chairman because they cannot win the elections with either Aseidu Nketiah or Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo," he added.

NDC is looking to stage a comeback into government after two terms in opposition. Ahead of that, it has slated December 17 for its internal elections which will see to the election of national executive officers.

Source: Ghanaweb