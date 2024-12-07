2 hours ago

Voting in the 2024 general elections has officially ended across various polling centres in Ghana.

The counting of votes is currently underway at various polling locations. The Electoral Commission has held multiple media briefings to keep the public informed about its operations.

Numerous incidents were recorded in various constituencies resulting in several arrests, reported death, and mutual accusations between the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

In particular, there were localized disturbances involving a confrontation between the Obuasi East NDC Communications Officer and military personnel in the Obuasi East constituency. The Obuasi East NDC Communications Officer reportedly assaulted two military officers.

The fully armed soldiers attempted to visit the polling centre during the ongoing 2024 general elections.

There have also been instances of ballot stuffing and allegations of vote-buying.

The Ghana Police Service has arrested four individuals over a shooting incident that led to the death of one person and the injury of another at Nyankpala in the Northern Region.

The four arrested individuals are Majid Issah, Fodi Issiage Kamara, Yakubu Simalia, and Alhaji Bashiru Mohamed.

Confusion and tension disrupted the voting process at the St. Theresa’s School polling station in the Okaikwei South constituency after a group, allegedly affiliated with the New Patriotic Party (NPP), was found in possession of suspected fake printed ballots.