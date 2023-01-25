3 hours ago

The Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah says the party’s campaign message ahead of the 2024 elections will be heavy on the economy, hence the decision to reshuffle its leadership in Parliament.

According to him, the know-how of the new leadership will best to propagate the message of the party.

The NDC in a letter to the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin dated, Monday, January 23, 2023, stated that it had decided to replace Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu with Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson.

Other changes include Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, MP for Ellembelle who has been brought in to replace Ketu North MP, James Klutse Avedzi as the Deputy Minority Leader while Kwame Governs Agbodza has also replaced Asawase MP, Muntaka Mubarak as the Minority Chief Whip.

Ahmed Ibrahim and Comfort Doyoe-Ghansah were, however, maintained in their positions as First and Second deputy Whips respectively.

Speaking to Citi News, Mr. Asiedu Nketiah said the party has put its best foot forward in a bid to win the 2024 election.

“The 2024 election is going to be fought around the economy, so the debate is basically going to be about the economy. So if you are a serious party fighting to win an election. You must put your best foot forward to win the debate”.

“You can’t just tell people that the economy is in shambles when you have not been able to put your experts there to be able to communicate to Ghanaians how you will do things better. So this is the point where we need our finance and economic people around, and that is why we put them there,” Mr. Asiedu Nketiah explained.

Some supporters of the party in the Tamale South constituency on Tuesday after hearing the news besieged the party’s constituency office in protest of the changes in the party’s leadership in Parliament.

Former Member of Parliament for Tamale Central, Inusah Fuseini, has also described as surprising the leadership changes by the National Democratic Congress in Parliament.

Mr Fuseini believes the unexpected changes are part of a grand strategy by the party ahead of the 2024 general elections

Source: citifmonline