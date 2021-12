2 hours ago

Matthew Opoku Prempeh, also known as Napo, Energy Minister and Member of Parliament for Manhyia South has hinted he will be seeking reelection in 2024 which will be his last.

"2024 is my last election in Manhyia; I'll be retiring in 2028," he told Kwami Sefa Kayi during an interview on Peace FM's morning show "Kokrokoo"

