1 hour ago

The much-anticipated 2025/26 Ghana Premier League season will kick off on Friday, September 12, with a mouthwatering clash, as Hearts of Oak lock horns with league debutants Hohoe United.

For Hohoe United, the fixture marks a historic debut in the country’s top flight. But their baptism of fire comes against one of Ghana’s most successful and decorated clubs, Accra Hearts of Oak, who will be eager to begin their campaign with a commanding performance as they chase a return to league glory. This fixture will be under the floodlights of the Accra Sports Stadium at 7pm.

The action intensifies on Saturday, September 13, with two blockbuster encounters. Berekum Chelsea will host bitter rivals Asante Kotoko at the Golden City Park in a fixture sure to attract national attention. On the same day, reigning champions Gold Stars SC begin their title defence at home, at the Duns Park against Bechem United in what promises to be a thrilling contest.

The Matchday 1 of the 2025/26 Ghana Premier League campaign ends in a great fashion where Ghanaian football enthusiasts will be served with immense and unfiltered excitement as six games get witnessed simultaneously at six match centres at 3pm on Sunday, September 14.

Heart of Lions will host Dreams FC at the Kpando Sports Stadium in a cracking fixture whilst Basake Holy Stars welcome league returnees, Eleven Wonders at the Nsekyire Sports Arena in Nzema. Also, at the Nii Adjei Kraku II Park in Tema will witness a mouthwatering encounter between hosts, Vision FC who seek to have their second season in the top flight for the first time as they debuted in the 2024/25 season. They come up against 2023/24 Ghana Premier League champions, FC Samartex at home.

At the Nana Agyeman Badu I Park in Dormaa, Young Apostles will host Medeama SC in a fixture that promises to be an entertaining one whilst Karela United take on Aduana Stars at the Aliu Mahama Stadium in Tamale. The final game of the day comes off between Nations FC and league returnees, Swedru All Blacks at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex in Abrankese.

The 2025/26 Ghana Premier League campaign promises to be a captivating and exciting season and one enthralling for the books.