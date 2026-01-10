1 hour ago

Nigeria moved a step closer to continental glory after knocking out Algeria with a 2-0 victory to book their place in the semi-finals of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

The win not only ended Algeria’s campaign but also carried historic significance for the Super Eagles, who reached a record 16th AFCON semi-final, more than any other nation in the tournament’s history.

Victor Osimhen was at the centre of Nigeria’s success, producing a performance when it mattered most. The striker opened the scoring before turning provider, setting up Akor Adams to seal the result and spark celebrations among the Nigerian supporters in the stands.

Algeria, former champions and among the favourites coming into the tournament, struggled to cope with Nigeria’s intensity and organisation. Despite moments of pressure, they were unable to find a way past a disciplined Nigerian defence, drawing frustration in the match.

Nigeria, by contrast, looked composed and purposeful, balancing experience with youthful energy. Osimhen’s influence up front proved decisive, while Adams’ goal removed any lingering doubt late on.

As the final whistle sounded, the significance of the moment was clear. This latest semi-final appearance further cements Nigeria’s status as one of Africa’s most consistent footballing powers and keeps alive their hopes of adding another AFCON title to their rich history.