Ghana’s cocoa sector has come under renewed scrutiny as the 2025 Cocoa Barometer exposes deep-rooted inequalities in the global cocoa trade, warning that most Ghanaian farmers remain impoverished despite favourable economic conditions and record-high international cocoa prices.

The report — produced by a coalition of civil society organisations and research institutions — finds that while inflation and exchange rate stability have provided some macroeconomic relief, the majority of cocoa farmers still earn below a living income threshold.

“Cocoa producers continue to shoulder the highest risks yet capture the least returns,” the report notes, adding that Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire, which together supply over 60% of the world’s cocoa, retain less than 6% of the industry’s total value.

The Barometer attributes this imbalance to the dominance of multinational chocolate companies and traders, who control global pricing and profit margins.

“A fair price must move from rhetoric to reality,” the report urges, cautioning that measures such as the Living Income Differential (LID) will not achieve meaningful change without greater transparency and stronger farmer participation in price-setting processes.

The report also highlights the urgent need to tackle low productivity, ageing farms, and climate-related challenges, and calls for an aggressive push toward domestic cocoa processing to enable Ghana to capture more value locally.

“Value addition within producing countries must be treated as an economic imperative, not an optional goal,” it emphasizes.

Beyond economic concerns, the Barometer raises alarms about worsening environmental threats. It warns that illegal mining (galamsey) is devastating cocoa-growing regions by degrading farmlands and polluting water sources — a trend that could permanently undermine Ghana’s cocoa output and global reputation for sustainable production.

To address these issues, the report recommends a coordinated national response involving stronger land governance, incentives for sustainable farming, and closer collaboration with development partners to restore degraded cocoa landscapes.

The findings, it says, represent an urgent call for policymakers to link Ghana’s macroeconomic recovery with structural reforms that guarantee fair returns for cocoa farmers — the backbone of the country’s agricultural economy.

Meanwhile, on October 2, 2025, the Government of Ghana announced a 12.27% increase in the producer price of cocoa for the 2025/2026 season, raising it from GHS 3,228.75 to GHS 3,625 per bag, equivalent to GHS 58,000 per metric tonne, up from GHS 51,660 previously.