4 hours ago

Mamelodi Sundowns forward Lucas Ribeiro Costa has been awarded the at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, following a sensational solo effort against Borussia Dortmund—surpassing even Lionel Messi and Jamal Musiala in the fan vote.

Ribeiro broke the deadlock just 11 minutes into a pulsating Group F matchup, collecting the ball from deep inside his own half, sprinting past two Dortmund defenders, and calmly finishing past goalkeeper Gregor Kobel. Despite Sundowns eventually losing 4–3, his goal sparked one of the most thrilling matches of the tournament FIFA shortlisted Ribeiro’s strike alongside nine other standout goals. A public vote crowned it the tournament’s best—a decisive win, with over 40,000 votes backing his moment of brilliance over other world-class contenders Reflecting on his performance, the 26-year-old Brazilian said:

“I am always confident… the moment I turned with the ball, I said, ‘Let me go, let me put the ball in the space.’ I’m happy with the goal, but the most important thing is that the team played well.”

Despite conceding, Shaka Hislop, the former England international, described the strike as a “masterclass”—highlighting its technical excellence and audacity.

Ribeiro’s triumph marks a rare moment of global recognition for a player outside traditional European powerhouses. Earning nods over Messi and Musiala shines a spotlight not just on his individual talent, but also on Sundowns and the growing prominence of African club football.

While interest from European scouts is mounting, Ribeiro has emphasised his commitment to Sundowns for the moment. The win adds to his burgeoning reputation following nominations for several PSL awards, including Goal of the Season and Player of the Season.