The latest pension league table from the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) has highlighted a sharp divide in retirement benefits among Ghanaian pensioners.

Figures for January 2025 show that the highest-paid retiree took home GH¢201,792.37, whereas the lowest-paid received only GH¢514.41.

The difference means the top pensioner’s benefit is almost 400 times larger than that of the lowest earner.

The disparity is also reflected in the adjustments applied during this year’s indexation of pensions. Retirees at the lower end enjoyed increases of more than 25 percent, while those at the top saw their monthly payments rise by about eight percent.

For instance, Ghana’s top pension earner’s payment moved from GH¢186,777.58 in December 2024 to GH¢201,792.37 in January 2025. At the opposite end, the lowest pension improved from GH¢409.10 to GH¢514.41 within the same period.

The January tables, published under the title “Indexation of Pensions 2025”, also show the ten biggest and ten smallest pensions. At the high end, monthly benefits range from GH¢58,031.91 to more than GH¢200,000, while the lowest band stretches between GH¢514.41 and GH¢669.54.

SSNIT’s system, which calculates benefits based on contributions during a worker’s active service, remains the main factor behind these large gaps.

However, the figures reinforce concerns about widening inequality, which persists long after people leave the workforce.