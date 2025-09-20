49 minutes ago

Ghana’s men’s 4×100m relay team has ignited national pride and global attention after blazing to a new national record of 37.79 seconds in Heat 2 at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.

The quartet—Ibrahim Fuseini, Benjamin Azamati, Joseph Paul Amoah, and Abdul-Rasheed Saminu—delivered a flawless performance to top the qualifying charts ahead of sprinting giants like Canada and the United States.

Their time eclipsed the previous national best of 38.07s set at the 2022 Championships in Eugene, marking a significant leap in Ghana’s sprinting evolution.





Fuseini opened with a composed 10.57s leg, setting a steady tone.

Azamati exploded down the back straight with an 8.74s split—the fastest of the heat.





Amoah maintained momentum on the bend, clocking 9.41s.



Saminu, a 100m finalist earlier in the week, anchored with a blistering 9.07s to seal the win.

Ghana’s time was the fastest across all heats, placing them ahead of:



Canada – 37.85s



Netherlands – 37.95s



USA – 37.98s



Japan – 38.07s



Germany – 38.12s



Australia – 38.21s



France – 38.34s

Notably, traditional contenders Great Britain and South Africa failed to finish their heats, opening the door for Ghana to chase a historic podium finish.

The final, set for Sunday, September 21, promises to be one of the most competitive in recent memory. With momentum, chemistry, and belief on their side, Ghana’s sprinters are not just chasing medals—they’re chasing legacy.