Ghana’s men’s 4×100m relay team delivered a valiant performance at the 2025 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, finishing fourth in the final with a time of 37.93 seconds, narrowly missing out on a historic podium finish.

The quartet of Ibrahim Fuseini, Benjamin Azamati, Joseph Paul Amoah, and Abdul-Rasheed Saminu ran with heart and precision, but were edged out by the Netherlands, who claimed bronze with a national record of 37.81s.

This was how the race went:



United States – 37.29s (World Lead)



Canada – 37.55s (Season’s Best)



Netherlands – 37.81s (National Record)



Ghana – 37.93s



Germany – 38.29s



Japan – 38.35s



France – 38.58s



Australia – Did Not Finish

Despite missing out on a medal, Ghana’s time was just 0.14s shy of the podium and followed their record-breaking 37.79s run in the heats—a national record that had raised hopes of a breakthrough moment.

In the women’s high jump final, Ghana’s Rose Yeboah placed 15th, bowing out after clearing 1.85m. Though she didn’t reach the medal heights, her qualification for the final marked a significant achievement for Ghanaian field athletes on the global stage.

Ghana’s sprint team may have missed the podium, but their performance in Tokyo signals a new era of competitiveness. With youth, chemistry, and growing experience, the Black Starlets of track are inching closer to global glory.