Ghana’s men’s 4×100m relay team delivered a performance for the ages at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, storming to victory in Heat 2 with a blistering 37.79 seconds—a new national record and the fastest qualifying time across all heats.

The quartet of Ibrahim Fuseini, Benjamin Azamati, Joseph Paul Amoah, and Abdul-Rasheed Saminu combined precision baton exchanges with raw pace to eclipse their previous national best of 38.07s, set at the 2022 Championships in Eugene.



Fuseini opened with a composed 10.57s leg, setting a steady tone.



Azamati exploded down the back straight in 8.74s—the fastest split of the heat.



Amoah, who anchored the team in Eugene, ran a smooth bend in 9.41s.



Saminu, a 100m finalist earlier in the week, powered home in 9.07s to seal the win.

Their seamless execution and explosive transitions propelled Ghana past sprinting heavyweights like the Netherlands and Japan, sending a clear message ahead of Sunday’s final.

With momentum, chemistry, and belief on their side, Ghana’s sprinters are now poised to chase a historic medal in Sunday’s final. It would mark the nation’s first podium finish in a men’s relay at the World Championships—a moment that could redefine Ghana’s sprinting legacy.