5 hours ago

Experienced sprinters, Benjamin Azamati and Joseph Paul Amoah will spearhead Team Ghana at the 2025 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo later this month, after being named in the eight-athlete contingent.

Azamati, 28, will line up in the 100m and the 4x100m relay, while Amoah — popularly known as Joe Paul — will feature exclusively in the relay squad. The duo will be making their seventh consecutive appearance at a major global competition, having represented Ghana at the World Championships (Doha 2019, Eugene 2022, Budapest 2023), the Olympic Games (Tokyo 2020, Paris 2024), and the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Joining them is Abdul-Rasheed Saminu, Ghana’s national 100m record holder, who will make his World Championships debut. The 21-year-old has been one of the standout performers of the season, clocking 9.84s in July — the 7th fastest time in the world in 2025. Saminu will compete in both the 100m and the 4x100m relay.

Also set for their first taste of global action are Ibrahim Fuseini (200m and 4x100m) and Barnabas Aggerh, who has been included in the relay squad.

On the women’s side, Rose Amoanimaa Yeboah will carry Ghana’s hopes. The national high jump record holder and two-time NCAA medallist is the only female athlete in the team.

Rounding out the squad is Alex Amankwah, Ghana’s 800m national record holder. The 33-year-old, who made his World Championships debut in London 2017, returns to the global stage aiming to make a mark in the two-lap event.

Ghana will be chasing its first World Championships medal since 2005, when Ignatius Gaisah won silver in the men’s long jump and Margaret Simpson claimed bronze in the women’s heptathlon.