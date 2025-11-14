2 hours ago

Ghana’s 2026 Budget places the energy sector at the heart of the country’s economic transformation agenda, with a renewed commitment to financial stability, renewable energy expansion, and reliable power supply.

Presenting the budget to Parliament, Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson said the government’s Energy and Green Transition Programme is designed to deliver sustainable and affordable electricity for households, industry, and exports—positioning the sector as a major driver of national growth.

Key interventions outlined in the budget include the continuation of the Energy Sector Recovery Programme (ESRP), operationalisation of the Cash Waterfall Mechanism, and targeted measures to clear legacy debts owed to Independent Power Producers (IPPs). These reforms are expected to restore investor confidence, improve the financial health of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), and enhance efficiency across the power value chain.

As part of Ghana’s climate commitments, the government aims to increase renewable energy’s share in the generation mix to 15 percent by 2030. Major initiatives supporting this target include the Bui Solar Expansion, Akonor Solar Park, and the installation of off-grid mini-grid systems across Northern Ghana. These projects are expected to complement industrial electrification and strengthen the 24-Hour Economy by ensuring uninterrupted power supply.

To prepare the workforce for emerging opportunities, the Green Jobs and Skills Programme—implemented jointly by the Ministries of Energy and Employment—is training thousands of young Ghanaians in solar assembly, installation, and maintenance.

Dr Forson noted that stabilizing the energy sector, scaling up renewable projects, and building local technical capacity will reduce operational costs, boost industrial productivity, and create a sustainable energy foundation for Ghana’s long-term economic growth.