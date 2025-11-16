58 minutes ago

The Secretary General of the Ghana Federation of Labour (GFL), Abraham Koomson, has commended the government’s 2026 Budget Statement, describing it as a genuine reflection of the administration’s commitment to addressing the country’s economic difficulties.

In an interview on Ahotor FM’s Yepe Ahunu show, Koomson said the budget affirmed the assurances given by the Minister of Finance during national minimum wage negotiations, noting that the measures outlined demonstrate sincerity and a clear plan to revive the economy.

Organised Labour had initially proposed a 10 percent increase in the national minimum wage after lengthy discussions. However, Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson cautioned that such an increment could jeopardise recent economic progress. Following negotiations, Labour Unions agreed to a 9 percent adjustment for both the minimum wage and base pay—an outcome Koomson said was made possible by the government’s transparency and willingness to take decisive steps.

“The budget statement presented by the Finance Minister yesterday indeed confirmed the honesty of government in solving the economic crisis to bring relief to the people of this country by implementing policies to create jobs,” he said.

Koomson further stated that Organised Labour would monitor the economy closely to ensure that anticipated gains are realised and that the welfare of workers continues to improve.

“Organised Labour leadership has resolved to closely monitor the performance of the economy and its impact on the livelihood of workers. We will not hesitate to draw attention to any deviation that erodes the benefits envisaged under these reforms,” he added.

The 2026 Budget Statement and Economic Policy, presented to Parliament on Thursday, November 13, 2025, by Dr Forson, was themed “Resetting for Growth, Jobs, and Economic Transformation.”

The minister highlighted that the budget signals a shift from recovery to transformation, from resilience to productivity, and from stability to jobs.

He outlined policies aimed at deepening macroeconomic stability, accelerating job creation, and strengthening critical social sectors. Dr Forson also emphasised that the government has restored fiscal discipline, stabilised the cedi, reduced inflation, and rebuilt investor confidence, describing the current period as a national “reset” and a fresh start following years of economic difficulty.