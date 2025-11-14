1 hour ago

The Minister for Finance, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, has described the 2026 Budget as a strong symbol of renewed hope and a clear indication that Ghana’s economy is firmly on the path to recovery.

Presenting the budget in Parliament on November 13, 2025, Dr Forson said Ghana has “turned a corner” after years of economic hardship and is now moving toward sustained prosperity and self-reliance.

He noted that the period of economic decline is over, adding that the government is committed to rebuilding a resilient economy that delivers opportunities for all citizens. Dr Forson credited President John Dramani Mahama’s leadership for laying a solid foundation for national renewal.

“Mr Speaker, this Budget is more than numbers; it is a message of hope. It tells every Ghanaian child, farmer, teacher, trader, and entrepreneur that their sacrifices matter, that Ghana’s recovery is real, and that their government is working tirelessly to build a fair, prosperous, and self-reliant nation,” he said.

He continued: “The storm has passed. The foundation is firm. The horizon is bright. Together, under the visionary leadership of President John Dramani Mahama, the nation builder, we are building The Ghana We Want — a Ghana that works for all, thrives in peace, and stands tall once again as the beacon of Africa’s renewal.”

The 2026 Budget, themed “Reset for Growth, Jobs, and Economic Transformation,” outlines the government’s key reforms aimed at stabilising the economy, creating jobs, and promoting inclusive development. It represents the Mahama administration’s first full-year fiscal plan since returning to office and reflects a renewed focus on long-term economic resilience.