2 hours ago

Ghanaian defender Ebenezer Annan will play no part in the Black Stars’ upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Mali after sustaining an injury.

The 23-year-old left-back is expected to be sidelined for three weeks, ruling him out of contention for Ghana’s crucial double-header next month.

Annan, who had been tipped for a call-up, suffered the setback during AS Saint-Étienne’s Ligue 2 clash with US Boulogne.

His absence is a blow for coach Otto Addo, who is looking to assemble his strongest squad as Ghana chase vital points to enhance their qualification hopes for the World Cup in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

The former Red Star Belgrade defender joined Saint-Étienne this summer on a three-year contract and has already established himself as an important part of the squad.

Though sidelined, Annan is expected to support the Black Stars from afar as they aim to take a big step towards booking their ticket to the global showpiece for a record fifth time.