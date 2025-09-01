2 hours ago

Black Stars head coach Otto Addo has underlined the importance of securing maximum points when the Black Stars take on Chad in their next 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

The crucial Matchday 7 clash will be played on Thursday, September 4, at the Stade Olympique Maréchal Idriss Déby Itno in N’Djamena.

“Our focus now is on the Chad game, and I hope we can secure a win,” Addo told reporters, expressing confidence in his side’s readiness for the encounter.

Ghana currently sits top of Group I with 15 points from six matches with notable ones being the wins in Matchdays 4 and 5 against Chad and Madagascar, strengthening their push for a fifth World Cup appearance. Victory in Chad would consolidate their lead before they return to Accra to host Mali on Monday, September 8, for Matchday 8.

The Black Stars began camp in Accra on Monday, with training sessions scheduled at the Accra Sports Stadium before flying out to N’Djamena.

Addo’s men will conclude their qualifiers in October with fixtures against the Central African Republic and Comoros.