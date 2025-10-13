5 hours ago

Minister of Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, has announced that members of the Black Stars Management Committee will receive financial rewards following Ghana’s successful qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The committee’s remuneration had previously been suspended, with the understanding that payments would be made only upon qualification. Ghana sealed their spot with a 1–0 victory over Comoros, courtesy of a Mohammed Kudus strike, finishing top of Group I.

Speaking on Asempa FM, Adams clarified that the bonuses will be paid from FIFA’s qualification funds, ensuring no financial burden on the government.

“When you qualify, you will earn money from FIFA, which you can pay the Management Committee members out of… I believe they have done very well, and I know they will be rewarded.”

The current Black Stars Management Committee is chaired by Dr. Randy Abbey, with Stephen Appiah as vice-chairman. Other members include Samuel Aboabire, Moses Armah, and Dr. Richard Nsenkyire.

Adams also hinted at streamlining administrative structures across Ghana’s national teams:

“Elsewhere, it is only one Management Committee for national teams… I believe we can exploit that going into the future.”

With qualification secured and governance reforms on the horizon, Ghana’s football leadership is poised to build a more unified and efficient framework ahead of the global tournament.