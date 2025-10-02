3 hours ago

Alidu Seidu and Abdul Fatawu Issahaku have been named in Otto Addo’s Black Stars squad for the final 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, marking their return to international duty after lengthy recoveries from ACL injuries.

The pair’s comeback arrives at a pivotal moment, with Ghana sitting atop Group I and needing just four points from matches against the Central African Republic (October 8) and Comoros (October 12) to book a ticket to the global showpiece in the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

Road to Recovery



Alidu Seidu – The Rennes defender has returned to full fitness and re-established himself in Ligue 1, showcasing his trademark aggression and positional awareness. He has recorded an assist in the French Ligue 1 since his return.



Abdul Fatawu Issahaku – The Leicester City winger has hit form in the English Championship, scoring 2 goals and providing 1 assist this campaign, adding flair and penetration to Ghana’s attack.

Seidu’s return strengthens Ghana’s defensive options, offering versatility across the backline, while Issahaku’s creativity and pace inject fresh energy into the forward line — especially vital in a campaign where goal difference and attacking edge could prove decisive.

With qualification within reach, the return of Seidu and Issahaku adds experience, hunger, and resilience to a squad determined to finish the job.