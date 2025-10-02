3 hours ago

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has confirmed that the Black Stars will assemble in Casablanca this weekend as preparations begin for their crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup Group I qualifier against the Central African Republic (CAR).

Unlike previous windows, the team will not gather in Accra before departure. Instead, players will travel directly from their clubs to Morocco, streamlining logistics and maximizing recovery time.

Travel Details



Technical staff and home-based duo — Benjamin Asare and Prince Owusu — will depart Accra on Saturday



Full squad expected to be in camp by Monday, October 6



Team will hold three training sessions before the match

The Black Stars of Ghana who are leaders of Group I will face off against 5th placed Central African Republic at the Stade d’Honneur de Meknes on Wednesday, October 8, 2025 at 16:00 GMT before making a return to Accra to face Comoros in the final qualifying fixture at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, October 12, 2025 at 19:00 GMT.

Ghana currently sits top of Group I with 19 points, needing just four points from their final two fixtures to secure a fifth World Cup appearance. The final match will be against Comoros at the Accra Sports Stadium on October 12.

With momentum building and squad reinforcements arriving — including Alidu Seidu, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, Prince Owusu and Kojo Oppong Peprah — the Black Stars are poised for a strong finish.